13 Best Lesbian Comics 2022

Whether you are a fan of fiction, nonfiction, science fiction, romance, or any other genre or subgenre, there are so many comic book titles in the market nowadays that it is almost impossible to keep track of them.

However, today we are going to discuss the best lesbian comics specifically. They are available in various genres, shapes, and sizes. Whether you look for something that is finished or ongoing, we got you covered. These comics cover numerous topics and stories about friendship, family, love, and other important subjects of our lives. We have listed some of the most popular lesbian comics that you are bound to enjoy in the section below.

1. Batwoman (Rebirth) by Marguerite Bennet, James Tynion IV, Steve Epting, and Stephanie Hans

We start off the list with a title that is reader-friendly and highly entertaining for readers that already enjoy Batwoman’s character. In this incarnation, Kate Kane is a badass lesbian, and this comic explores her as an individual and displays how her relationships have affected the paths she has taken.

2. Kim Reaper by Sarah Graley

This comic book tells us a story about Kim, a college student working a part-time job. However, this job is not at all ordinary or something that you might think of because she works as a grim reaper. Becka, who is also a college student and has a crush on Kim, does not know that her crush helps souls into the afterlife. It is an excellent magical adventure and love story that will surely pick your interest.

3. Monstress by Morjorie Liu and Sana Takeda

This comic book is set in an alternate 1900s Asia, where matriarchal society rules. “Monstress” features steampunk, art deco, and other styles. The story follows Maika, a teenage girl who fights with the actual monster living inside her. The comic is very dark and graphically violent, so it is well worth checking out if you can stomach it and enjoy these types of stories.

4. Nancy Drew #1 by Kelly Thompson and Jenn St-Onge

This comic book is a brand new Nancy Drew reboot in which one of Nancy’s best friends, George, who was often recognized as queer by the fans, officially gets to be gay in the story. Besides that, Nancy is has a girlfriend, Danica. The comic is queer, feminist, and covers the subjects that we have always loved and enjoyed in the Nancy Drew universe.

5. Princeless: Raven, The Pirate Princess by Jeremy Whitley, Ted Brandt, and Rosy Higgins

“Princeless: Raven, The Pirate Princess” is a comic book that revolves around a group of intelligent lesbian women that are very loyal to each other. Raven and her group of women pirates share fantastic adventures mixed with interesting and compelling love stories while following the whole family and relationship dynamic between them.

6. Dykes to Watch Out For by Alison Bechdel

This is a long-running comic that follows the story of a group of queer friends. It covers topics about life, love, fighting, family, politics, and various interesting plots. It is an essential lesbian comic book and one of the best depictions of gay womanhood that is funny, honest, and relatable.

7. Bitch Planet by Kelly Sue Deconnick, Valentine de Landro, and Robert Wilson IV

This comic’s story is set in a terrifying dystopian future that is controlled by evil patriarchy where non-compliant women are either exiled or sent to an off-world prison colony. “Bitch Planet” is very intelligent, powerful, relatable, heartbreaking, and in some situations, very funny. It covers subjects that we are facing in our everyday lives while exploring friendships and romantic relationships.

8. America by Gabby Rivera and Joe Quinones

The story of this comic book revolves around America Chavez, who was once a Young Avenger. Like most teenage superheroes, she tries to balance her going to college and fighting monsters and other villains. America is a badass lesbian teenager whose stories are surely worth checking out.

9. Black Panther: A World of Wakanda by Ta-Nehsi Coates, Roxane Gay, Yona Harvey, Rembert Browne, Alitha Martinez, Afua Richardson, and Joe Bennett

The story of this comic book is placed in the world of Black Panther and his homeland, Wakanda. It is a standalone story about Ayo and Aneka, two women bound to join the Dora Milaje, an elite group of women soldiers sworn to protect the crown. It is a beautiful love story that covers interesting subjects that will surely pick your interest.

10. My Favorite Thing is Monsters by Emil Ferris

This comic book has a really interesting form since it is written as the notebooks of 10-year-old Karen Reyes, a resident of 1960s Chicago, who lives with her mother and older brother. The story gets started after Karen’s upstairs neighbor is murdered, and she decides to solve this crime. The comic covers so much more than that, of course, as it delves into history, politics, and family. The story is complex, compelling and the art is truly unique and worth checking out.

11. The One Hundred Nights of Hero by Isabel Greenberg

The story of this comic revolves around the Empire of Migdal Bavel, where the main character Cherry gets promised to another man by her husband if he can seduce her in one hundred nights. However, Cherry has feelings for another woman, so they decide to trick Cherry’s husband by distracting him and telling him a different story every night for hundred nights. It is a gorgeous graphic novel with an interesting plot, very much worth investigating.

12. Sugar Town by Hazel Newlevant

Sugar Town is a sweet, poly, and kinky love story that revolves around Hazel, who has set off to visit home for a couple of weeks. During this visit, she meets Argent, a woman who works as a dominatrix. They engage in a relationship that the story thoroughly follows. It is rich in fantastic dialogues, sexy moments, and gay people taking care of each other.

13. Skim by Mariko Tamaki

Skim is a coming-of-age comic book whose story is set at a private all-girls boarding school. The main character is Skim, a teenage girl that starts to fall in love with her English teacher, Ms. Archer. The story deals with a lot of heavy subjects such as depression and suicide, with a lot of depth and honesty revolving around them.