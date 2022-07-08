All DC Comics Superheroes – 25 Most Iconic Characters

When it comes to comic book superheroes, DC certainly has one of the most stable and most iconic rosters out there. There are a few companies that boast the number of quality superheroes and villains that DC does. In today’s article, we will focus on the protagonists of these comic book series and talk about all DC comics superheroes.

Since there is a large number of these characters, we will focus on the ones that are most powerful and most recognizable in pop culture. You certainly heard about some of them, even if you are not a fan of the superhero comic book genre, while others are more familiar to the hardcore DC followers. We have a lot to talk about, so without any delay, let us get into it.

1. Batman

Not the most powerful or the most righteous, but Batman is certainly one of the most iconic characters in comics from the DC universe. It is a well-known story, and almost everyone on the planet has heard about billionaire Bruce Wayne that becomes a caped crusader known as Batman at night.

2. Superman

Superman is more than just a comic book character from the DC universe. He is widely considered an American cultural icon. The character was created by writer Jerry Siegel and artist Joe Shuster in Cleveland, Ohio, in 1933. With the success of his comic books, Superman helped to create the superhero genre and establish its ascendancy within the American comic book.

3. Wonder Woman

The Wonder Woman character is a warrior princess of the Amazons, who is known in her homeland as Princess Diana of Temyscira. When she leaves her homeland, she is often known by her secret identity Diana Prince. She is gifted with a wide range of superhuman abilities and is by far one of the most iconic comic book characters worldwide.

4. Flash

Flash is a DC Comics character created by writer Gardner Fox, and artist Harry Lampert and his first appearance was in Flash Comics #1. Flash’s real name is Barry Allen, and he is also known as the Scarlet Speedster, the Crimson Comet, and The Blur, and all incarnations of the Flash have super speed. He can run and move extremely fast, has superhuman reflexes, and often violates the laws of physics.

5. Green Lantern

Hal Jordan or Green Lantern is a fictional character created in 1959 by writer John Broome and artist Gil Kane. He is a reinvention of a previous DC Comics character who was also called Green Lantern. The character Green Lantern is a member of an intergalactic police force called Green Lantern Corps. He fights his evil opponents across the galaxy using a ring fueled with willpower that grants him various superpowers.

6. Aquaman

Created by Paul Norris and Mort Weisinger, the Aquaman character made its debut in More Fun Comics #73. Initially, Aquaman was a backup feature in DC’s anthology titles, but he later starred in several volumes of a solo title. He is one of the founding members of the Justice League of America, and over the course of years, the character became more serious than in most previous interpretations.

7. Shazam

Shazam is a DC Comics character who was known as Captain Marvel until 2011. He appeared in a number of comics and television and video game adaptations. The character was created in 1939 by artist C.C. Beck and writer Bill Parker.

Shazam made his comic book debut in Whiz Comics #2, published by Fawcett Comics. The character is the alter ego of Billy Batson, a boy who, by voicing the magic word “Shazam,” transforms himself into a costumed adult superhero with super strength, speed, and other abilities.

8. Cyborg

The character of Cyborg was created by writer Marv Wolfman and artist George Perez, and his first appearance in comic books was in a special insert in DC Comics Presents #26. Cyborg is most recognizable as being a member of Teen Titans. However, in 2011, Cyborg was established as one of the founding members of the Justice League as part of DC’s 2011 reboot.

9. Catwoman

Catwoman is one of the most famous female characters in DC Comics and is associated with the Batman franchise. The character was created by Bob Kane and Bill Finger and is historically known as a supervillainess and antiheroine. The original and most famous version of Catwoman is Selina Kyle, who first appears in Batman #1. She is often depicted as an adversary of Batman and is known for her love-hate relationship with him.

10. Green Arrow

Green Arrow is a fictional superhero character created by Morton Weisinger and designed by George Papp. His first comic book appearance was in More Fun Comics #73 in 1941. His real name is Oliver Queen, and he is a billionaire businessman and owner of Queen Industries. On top of that, he is a well-known celebrity in his locale of Star City. He is an archer with incredible skills that he uses to fight crime in his home city.

11. Martian Manhunter

Written by Joseph Samachson and designed by Joe Certa, Martian Manhunter is a fictional superhero character who made his comic book debut in Detective Comics #225, “The Manhunter From Mars,” in 1955. He is famous for being one of the core members of the Justice League of America. The character featured in DC Comics-endorsed products such as video games, TV series, animated films, or merch such as trading cards and action figures.

12. Batgirl (Barbara Gordon)

Batgirl is a superheroine and a member of the Batman family. Her character is created by William Dozier, Julius Schartz, Gardner Fox, and Carmine Infantino. Batgirl is an alter ego of Barbara Gordon, the daughter of Commissioner James Gordon and an ally of Batman and Dick Grayson. Batgirl operated as a superheroine for a very long time before she was forced into early retirement due to her crippling during Batman: The Killing Joke.

13. Black Canary

Black Canary is a fictional superheroine created by the writer-artist team of Robert Kanigher and Carmine Infantino. Her comic book debut was in Flash Comics #86 in August 1947. She is a fearless street fighter and frequent partner to Green Arrow. Black Canary tackles injustice with her martial arts skills and her ear-piercing “Canary Cry.”

14. John Constantine

John Constantine is a DC Comics superhero that appeared in comic books, a film, and TV series. He is an occult detective from Liverpool, England, with a violent and anti-social attitude that makes him a formidable anti-hero as well. He is known for doing whatever it takes to get the job done. Encircled by a wreath of cigarette smoke, sorcery, and shame, John Constantine wields the dark arts to save his soul as well as the earth.

15. Blue Beetle (Jaime Reyes)

Blue Beetle is a fictional character and a superhero who appears in several DC comic books. The character’s first appearance was in Infinite Crisis #3. Blue Beetle was created by writers Keith Giffen and John Rogers, along with artist Cully Hamner. Jaime Reyes is the third character to assume the role of Blue Beetle, and he is much different than his predecessors. The introduction of Jamie Reyes retconned and expanded upon the Blue Beetle mythos.

16. Supergirl (Kara Zor-El)

Supergirl is a character written by Otto Binder and designed by artist Al Plastino. Supergirl’s real name is Kara Zor-El, and she is the biological cousin and female counterpart to one of DC’s most iconic superheroes, Superman. Her first appearance was in a story published in Action Comics #252 titled “The Supergirl from Krypton.”

17. Zatanna

Zatanna Zatara is a character written by Gardner Fox and designed by artist Murphy Anderson. Her first appearance in comic books was in Hawkman #4. Zatanna is both a stage and real magician like her father Giovanni “John” Zatara and is known for her involvement with the Justice League, and her retconned childhood association with Batman, and her crossing of the Vertigo line with characters such as John Constantine and protege Timothy Hunter.

18. Firestorm

Firestorm is the name of several superheroes appearing in comic books by DC. Ronnie Raymond and Martin Stein, the first Firestorm, debuted in Firestorm, the Nuclear No. 1 and was created by Gerry Conway and Al Milgrom. Martin Stein debuted as Firestorm in Firestorm the Nuclear Man vol. 2 No. 100 and was created by John Ostrander and Tom Mandrake.

19. Impulse

Bartholomew Henry “Bart” Allen II is a superhero named Impulse, a teenage sidekick of the superhero Flash before later becoming a second hero known as Kid Flash. The first appearance of the character was in The Flash #91 in 1994, while his first full appearance was in issue #92, where he appeared as the lead character in Impulse and The Flash: The Fastest Man Alive.

20. Krypto

Krypto, who is also known as a Superdog, is one of the less conventional characters in DC comics books. He is Superman’s pet dog in various Superman comic books. His first appearance was in a Superboy story in Adventure Comics #210 in March 1955. His breed was never clearly stated in comic books, but he is drawn as a white dog of generic pedigree.

21. Superboy

Superboy, who is also known as Kon-El or Conner Kent, is a superhero in American comic books. He is a modern variation on the original Superboy. He first appeared in The Adventures of Superman #500, published in June 1993. The character was created by writer Karl Kesel and artist Tom Grummett.

22. Hawkgirl

Hawkgirl is the name of several fictional superhero characters, all owned by DC Comics. The original Hawkgirl is one of the first costumed female superheroes. She is an immortal warrior who has been reborn into countless lives, and she uses her past to plot a course for a brighter future.

23. Black Lightning

Black Lightning was one of the first major African American superheroes to appear in DC comics. His first appearance was in Black Lightning #1 and was created by Tony Isabella and first drawn by Trevor Von Eeden. Black Lightning is academic by day and urban avenger by night, and he has fought all levels of crime and corruption as a solo hero, member of the Justice League, and an Outsider.

24. Static

Static is a comic book superhero created by Milestone Comics, founders Dwayne McDuffie, Denys Cowan, Derek Dingle, and Michael Davis. The character was initially written by McDuffie and Robert L. Washington III and drawn by John Paul Leon. Static’s first appearance was in Static #1, one of the titles published by Milestone Comics, an imprint of DC Comics.

25. Spectre

The Spectre is a superhero that appeared in numerous comic books published by DC. The character was created by Jerry Siegel and Bernard Baily, although several sources attribute creator credit to Siegel, limiting Baily to being merely the artist assigned to the feature. He is an extremely dark anti-hero who was infamous for exacting extremely graphic punishments on others during his early years and continued this trend on and off into the modern age as the embodiment of God’s Wrath.

Final Words

This concludes our list of top 25 DC Comics Superheroes. This company published so many titles and created so many compelling characters that creating a list of 25 was actually really hard. We listed the characters according to their popularity, backstories, and strength in pop culture.

We hope you liked our list, and although we have chosen a couple of obvious heroes, we tried to implement some less famous ones. If you do not agree with our list or if you feel it should be expanded, let us know in the comment section!